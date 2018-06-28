Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 28 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 50,617 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.8000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.8906

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,293,767 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,293,767 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2206 24.80 16:27:32 London Stock Exchange 2147 24.80 16:27:32 London Stock Exchange 8784 24.90 16:15:02 London Stock Exchange 781 24.80 16:14:21 London Stock Exchange 2046 24.80 16:14:21 London Stock Exchange 7164 24.90 16:10:42 London Stock Exchange 36 24.85 16:03:11 London Stock Exchange 6549 24.85 16:03:08 London Stock Exchange 1230 24.95 15:54:34 London Stock Exchange 2880 24.95 15:54:34 London Stock Exchange 2133 24.95 15:51:15 London Stock Exchange 2322 24.95 15:04:24 London Stock Exchange 2518 24.95 14:29:28 London Stock Exchange 608 24.95 13:52:33 London Stock Exchange 1885 24.95 13:52:33 London Stock Exchange 2503 24.90 11:23:10 London Stock Exchange 2499 24.95 11:08:01 London Stock Exchange 651 24.80 08:30:32 London Stock Exchange 1675 24.80 08:25:49 London Stock Exchange

