PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, June 28

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:28 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):50,617
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.8000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.8906

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,293,767 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,293,767 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
220624.8016:27:32London Stock Exchange
214724.8016:27:32London Stock Exchange
878424.9016:15:02London Stock Exchange
78124.8016:14:21London Stock Exchange
204624.8016:14:21London Stock Exchange
716424.9016:10:42London Stock Exchange
3624.8516:03:11London Stock Exchange
654924.8516:03:08London Stock Exchange
123024.9515:54:34London Stock Exchange
288024.9515:54:34London Stock Exchange
213324.9515:51:15London Stock Exchange
232224.9515:04:24London Stock Exchange
251824.9514:29:28London Stock Exchange
60824.9513:52:33London Stock Exchange
188524.9513:52:33London Stock Exchange
250324.9011:23:10London Stock Exchange
249924.9511:08:01London Stock Exchange
65124.8008:30:32London Stock Exchange
167524.8008:25:49London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


