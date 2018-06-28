

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets declined throughout the afternoon Thursday and ended the session firmly in negative territory. The attempted recovery of the past few sessions seems to have fizzled out, following the weak start to the trading week.



Concerns over global trade continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Traders also turned cautious as a two-day European Union meeting on migration policy began today in Brussels.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.90 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.95 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.60 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.39 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.97 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.08 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.50 percent.



In Frankfurt, Thyssenkrupp weakened by 1.72 percent on reports that it is close to concluding a $17.4 billion deal with Tata Steel to combine their European assets.



In Paris, Suez dropped 2.05 percent after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock.



In London, John Wood Group tumbled 2.68 percent after leaving its full-year outlook unchanged.



Tullow Oil declined 2.64 percent despite reporting solid first-half production results.



Retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB rallied 1.89 percent in Stockholm after declaring its second-quarter results.



Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated moderately to a 10-month low in June, while business sentiment remained broadly stable despite trade disputes with the U.S., data from the European Commission showed Thursday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 112.3 in June from 112.5 in May. This was the lowest since last August but remained above the expected score of 112.0.



A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area decreased for the fourth straight month in June to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Thursday.



The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.48 in June from 0.55 in May.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to remain stable in July, survey data from market research group GfK showed Thursday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 10.7 points in July. This was slightly above the expected level of 10.6.



Germany's consumer prices climbed at a slightly slower pace in June, preliminary data from Destatis showed Thursday. Consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 2.1 percent in June, as expected, from 2.2 percent in May. Final data is due on July 12. The 2.2 percent inflation seen in May was the highest since February 2017.



Reflecting downward revisions to private inventory investment, consumer spending, and exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected downward revision to the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous estimate of 2.2 percent growth. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



After reporting decreases in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for four consecutive weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing initial jobless claims rebounded by more than expected in the week ended June 23rd.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 227,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 218,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000.



