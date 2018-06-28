

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Key Senate Democrats have urged Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not to hold a vote on Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's replacement until after the midterm elections, citing his blockage of Merrick Garland in 2016.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led the opposition by warning against the nominee President Donald Trump will choose to replace Justice Kennedy. He urged Senate Republicans to follow the rules they followed when they blocked President Obama's appointment of Justice Merrick Garland in 2016.



He called on the Republican party to wait to consider Justice Kennedy's successor until after the midterm elections.



Trump has already shortlisted 25 judges to select from to replace Kennedy, according to American media reports.



Schumer urged Americans to make it clear that 'they will not tolerate a nominee chosen from President Trump's pre-ordained list, selected by powerful special interests, who will reverse the progress we have made over the decades'.



In a series of tweets after the news about a move to find out an immediate successor to the retiring Judge emerged, the top Democrat urged his Senate GOP colleagues to follow the rule they set in 2016 not to consider a Supreme Court nominee in an election year.



He also called on the Senate to reject anyone who will instinctively side with powerful special interests over the interests of average Americans.



'This is the most important Supreme Court vacancy for this country in at least a generation. Nothing less than the fate of our health care system, reproductive rights for women, and countless other protections for middle-class Americans are at stake, he warned.



Justice Kennedy, 81, announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court Wednesday. He told his colleagues in the Supreme Court that July 31 would be his last day at the apex court.



