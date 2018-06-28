Picton Property Income Ltd - Posting of Shareholder Circular

28 June 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Posting of Shareholder Circular

Picton announces that a shareholder circular (the "Circular") will today be sent to shareholders giving notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ("EGM") to be held at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey at 2.30 p.m. on 23 July 2018.

The Circular contains details of the resolutions to be put to shareholders at the EGM in relation to the proposals for the Company to (i) adopt New Articles in connection with its application for the Group to become a REIT Group and (ii) transfer the listing of the whole of the Company's issued share capital from that of a premium listed closed-ended investment fund under Chapter 15 of the Listing Rules to a premium listed commercial company under Chapter 6 of the Listing Rules.

Conditional on, inter alia, the passing of the proposed resolutions at the EGM, the expected date of the Group's entry into the REIT Regime and the effective date for the transfer of the listing category of the Company will be 1 October 2018.

The Circular will today be available on the Company's website at http://www.picton.co.uk/. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of this document will also be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Note to Editors

Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £684 million diversified UK commercial portfolio, invested across 51 assets and with around 360 occupiers (as at 31 March 2018). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

This announcement contains forward looking statements.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk