Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 21, 2018 to June 27, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 21.06.2018 551,676 50.9275 28,095,479 XPAR 21.06.2018 194,744 50.9458 9,921,389 CHIX 21.06.2018 69,693 50.9147 3,548,398 TRQX 21.06.2018 72,760 50.9321 3,705,820 BATE 22.06.2018 673,928 51.7346 34,865,396 XPAR 22.06.2018 190,747 51.4826 9,820,152 CHIX 22.06.2018 81,220 51.6715 4,196,759 TRQX 22.06.2018 113,753 51.9576 5,910,333 BATE 25.06.2018 391,590 51.9853 20,356,924 XPAR 25.06.2018 172,720 52.0646 8,992,598 CHIX 25.06.2018 78,343 52.0322 4,076,359 TRQX 25.06.2018 141,437 52.1049 7,369,561 BATE 26.06.2018 335,120 51.5804 17,285,624 XPAR 26.06.2018 149,841 51.6127 7,733,699 CHIX 26.06.2018 72,252 51.5989 3,728,124 TRQX 26.06.2018 191,899 51.5772 9,897,613 BATE 27.06.2018 514,400 52.4949 27,003,377 XPAR 27.06.2018 146,916 52.3050 7,684,441 CHIX 27.06.2018 70,240 52.3288 3,675,575 TRQX 27.06.2018 89,243 52.4929 4,684,624 BATE Total 4,302,522 51.7260 222,552,242

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005987/en/

Contacts:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99

presse@total.com

@TotalPress

or

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962

ir@total.com