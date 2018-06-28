The "Germany Automotive Digital Services Market by Type Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise in in-vehicle connectivity is one of the major factors driving the growth of German automotive digital services market. In the last few years, the sales of vehicles equipped with the in-vehicle connectivity feature has increased in Germany. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period with increasing integration of the in-vehicle connectivity feature in the new vehicles sold.

The German automotive digital services market is segmented on the basis of type into mobility on demand, logistic fleet management, in-vehicle digital services, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and IoT.

Logistic fleet management is estimated to be logistic the fastest growing service type during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing fleet size, growing need to monitor the driver behavior, and rising demand for theft-tracking devices.

Among dashboard infotainment services, navigation is estimated to account for the largest share in the industry in 2017. During the forecast period, navigation services are expected to witness the highest growth, mainly driven by the increasing customer demand for real time traffic updates and location finder features, such as global positioning system (GPS) and road direction guidance.

Increasing convenience and customization, in addition to easy access to value-added information, such as that on vehicle diagnostics, fuel, traffic, and weather, will continue to drive the German automotive digital services market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Background

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

5. Germany Automotive Digital Services Market Size and Forecast

6. Germany Mobility-on-Demand Market Size and Forecast

7. Germany Logistic Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast

8. Germany In-Vehicle Digital Services Market Size and Forecast

9. Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

Uber Technologies Inc.

Daimler AG

Robert Bosch GmBH

TomTom NV

FEV Group

MAN SE

Continental AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group

Volkswagen AG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

