

The Swiss stock market managed to inch into positive territory briefly Thursday morning, but spent much of the day in the red. The positive performance from index heavyweight Nestle helped the market to avoid a larger loss.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.50 percent Thursday and finished at 8,461.71. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.72 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.59 percent.



Shares of Nestle advanced 0.9 percent Thursday, while Roche weakened by 0.6 percent and Novartis lost 0.5 percent.



Luxury goods companies were under pressure due to continued global trade concerns. Richemont tumbled 2.2 percent and rival Swatch Group fell 1.4 percent.



Lafargeholcim dropped 2 percent, while Geberit and ABB surrendered 1.4 percent each. Lonza and SGS decreased by 1.1 percent each.



UBS declined 0.6 percent and Credit Suisse fell 0.5 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.3 percent.



