ANNUAL UPDATE OF THE "EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES" PROGRAM

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has finalised the annual update of its 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes program.

The base prospectus (granted visa n°18-258 by the AMF on 22nd June 2018) is available on the website of the company www.veolia.com ("finance area", section "debt and notation" under "financial information"), at its head office, from the paying agent in Paris (Société Générale Securities Services) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers www.amf-france.org.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 168,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2017, the group Veolia supplied 96 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 47 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Euronext Paris: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.125 billion in 2017. www.veolia.com

Contacts:

Veolia Group Media Relations

Laurent Obadia Sandrine Guendoul

Stéphane Galfré Marie Bouvet Sophie Gaucher

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 42 02

sophie.gaucher@veolia.com

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 42 16

sandrine.guendoul@veolia.com

or

Analysts & Investor Relations

Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 84 80