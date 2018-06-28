sprite-preloader
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA TO MAINZ

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to transfer Jean-Philippe Mateta to FSV Mainz 05 for €8 million plus potential incentives totalling a maximum of €2 million and an earn-out on the capital gain realised on any future transfer of the player by FSV Mainz.

The young striker joined Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 from Châteauroux, where he was trained, and will thus compete in the Bundesliga next season.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Jean-Philippe all the best for the continuation of his career at Mainz.


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-53959-olg-280618-transfert-jp-mateta-gb.pdf

