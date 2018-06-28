OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA TO MAINZ

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to transfer Jean-Philippe Mateta to FSV Mainz 05 for €8 million plus potential incentives totalling a maximum of €2 million and an earn-out on the capital gain realised on any future transfer of the player by FSV Mainz.

The young striker joined Olympique Lyonnais in 2016 from Châteauroux, where he was trained, and will thus compete in the Bundesliga next season.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Jean-Philippe all the best for the continuation of his career at Mainz.





