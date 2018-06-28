Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-28 / 18:12 Witten, Germany, on 28th of June 2018 *Adler Pelzer Group launches "EVO", the solution for New Energy Vehicle acoustics* Customers' expectations from the acoustic comfort of a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) are far higher than that of a traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). E-motors have a different noise characteristic than ICEs, consequently, noises that were previously masked by that of the ICE become clearly audible, much to the discomfort of the user. Adler Pelzer Group (APG) has 50 years of automotive acoustic experience and has been deeply involved in their development since their inception. APG have provided full system engineering and NVH package supply to customers such as Tesla. APG technology has redefined the methods for the development of NEV acoustics, this approach is called "EVO" and encompasses the EVOlution of automotive acoustics. EVO consists of three intertwined elements: *1. Special NVH parts* Experience with NEV shows which parts to simplify or remove (damping sheets, mass barriers), which ones to optimize (carpets, fenders), and which ones to create new for NEV specific needs (e-motor & accessories encapsulation, sealings), *2. Materials tuned to EV needs* For different sound and frequency levels, temperature of use and thermal insulation function, APG have developed state-of-the-art material technologies which not only target these problems but also have a friendly environmental footprint. Examples of these are *e-LEVEpur*, *e-HMP*, *e-LEVEcell*, *3. Specific simulation toolbox,* *GENOME* It allows APG engineers to understand the needs of an NEV. It contains all our knowledge of a vehicle's Acoustic DNA and can aid in the optimisation of the NVH package. Noise is tracked through its evolutions from creation to the cabin. During the design phase, ICEs can be substituted with e-motors using our morphing technology. "EVO is a landmark in Adler Pelzer Group innovation for automotive acoustics. It is the result of our broad experience in NEV acoustics which has been gained through hard work, perseverance and ultimately, the trust of our customers", commented Pietro Lardini, CEO of Adler Pelzer Group. *Contact* Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH Frédéric Thébaud, Communications, +49 173 290 34 08 *ABOUT ADLER PELZER GROUP * Adler Pelzer Group is a worldwide leader in design, engineering and manufacturing of acoustic and thermal components & systems for the automotive sector. With key value-added activities in-house, we deliver components optimizing acoustic performance and increasing thermal efficiency of vehicles. We engineer products to each specific vehicle need of our customers. Headquartered in Witten, Germany, we have built a network of manufacturing plants, research and design facilities close to the main automotive hubs in the major geographic regions, in more than 70 locations with over 11,000 employees worldwide and sales of 1.4bnEUR in 2017. www.adlerpelzer.com [1] _- Envisioning the future_ _This press release constitutes a public disclosure of inside information by Pietro Lardini, Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014._ End of Media Release Issuer: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH Key word(s): Industry 2018-06-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH Brauckstrasse 51 58454 Witten Germany Phone: +49 2302 668 440 E-mail: f.thomas@pelzer.de Internet: www.adlerpelzer.com ISIN: XS1533914591 WKN: A2DAJ8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; London, Dublin End of News DGAP Media 699883 2018-06-28 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a9b609e07cdd1db4dc82538100ca2902&application_id=699883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

