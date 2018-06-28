Shared customers are now given the unique opportunity to leverage content and commerce through combined open SaaS solutions

Zmags, The Agile Content Hub, and leading ecommerce platform company BigCommerce are proud to announce an enhanced partnership focused on reducing the gap between ecommerce selling and rich, brand experiences. Through a new reseller agreement, the companies more easily enable merchants' ability to buy Zmags solutions directly through BigCommerce, further simplifying the purchase process.

This enhanced partnership gives BigCommerce customers easier access to the Creator platform from Zmags. While building and growing their stores on the BigCommerce platform, brands can effortlessly integrate with Creator to create and publish rich, online campaigns to support their ecommerce efforts.

The combination of these two best-in-class platforms creates the most comprehensive experience-led ecommerce solution. Content and commerce merge for a robust ecommerce one-two punch, combining the flexible power of BigCommerce with the creative control of Creator. And with world-class support, new customers can have ecommerce-driven shopping experiences live on their website within hours, vs. weeks or months with competitive offerings.

"This is the future of ecommerce," said Zmags CEO David Powell. "With every element of ecommerce content production in one single solution, digital marketers can now create limitless shopping experiences powered by a leading ecommerce platform. Brands now get two robust SaaS platforms at their fingertips to maximize revenue and brand loyalty."

"BigCommerce is built on the idea that online merchants should have an efficient, easy way to manage back-end business operations so they can focus energy on growing sales. The ability to manage Zmags functionality through BigCommerce helps ensure that merchants can provide a rich content experience on their ecommerce site while maintaining a single source of truth on the back-end," said Russell Klein, chief development officer at BigCommerce.

Through a single sales process and contract, brands can procure both solutions, and deliver the most optimal shopping experience possible for their customers.

"It's content and commerce on steroids," adds Powell. "We're excited to see what these marketers create, and how they leverage these unique platforms."

For more information, visit www.zmags.com or www.bigcommerce.com.

About Zmags

Zmags helps digital marketers create and publish rich digital experiences through a user-friendly interface that requires no coding knowledge or IT involvement. Using Creator by Zmags, brands can create and deliver fresh, shoppable content that drives product discovery and inspires consumers to purchase. Leading brands like Ethan Allen, Harvey Nichols, New York Company, Vivienne Westwood, and Godiva use Creator by Zmags to deliver interactive and entertaining shopping experiences with rich content like buying guides, quizzes, lookbooks, video, and more. With offices in Boston and London, Zmags enables interactive customer experiences around the world. To learn more, visit www.zmags.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world's leading cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 55,000 SMBs, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 20 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben Jerry's, Paul Mitchell, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006038/en/

Contacts:

Zmags

Elizabeth Murphy, 617-963-8081