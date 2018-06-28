NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Autoliv Inc. (ALIV) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notice 76/18. The ticker for the underlying Basket contract is ALIVNE and the ISIN code is SE0011387935. The new series have been marked with "B" in the series name and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found attached. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684334