P&O Ferries awards Publicis Groupe UK consolidated media and creative account

Starcom, Publicis London and Digitas extend brief through Power of One approach

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40) UK agencies, Starcom, Publicis London and Digitas, have been awarded the joint creative and media account for P&O Ferries. The incumbent media agency - Starcom - has been reappointed, Publicis London has picked up the creative scope and Digitas will develop the User Experience strategy.

The Publicis Groupe agencies leveraged the Power of One approach for P&O Ferries, uniting a team of specialist capabilities from across Publicis Groupe UK, to create a team and offering unique to the client's brief.

The scope of work for P&O Ferries extends across Europe to include the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, Poland and the Netherlands.

Annette King, Publicis Groupe CEO UK, commented: "We are delighted to have retained and to be extending our brief with P&O Ferries across multiple agencies and disciplines. This was a truly collaborative, creative and integrated approach, leveraging The Power of One across our business expertise, for the benefit of our client."

Jodie Stranger, CEO UK Group & President Global Clients EMEA Starcom and exec sponsor for P&O Ferries, said: "We have built a strong partnership with P&O Ferries over the last four years so our reappointment and expansion is testament to the work and success we have achieved together in that time. Alongside our colleagues from Publicis London and Digitas, I'm looking forward to the next chapter of our relationship and sailing P&O Ferries to new heights."

Publicis London and Digitas will begin work with the client with immediate effect.

