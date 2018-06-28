Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, has strengthened its leadership position on the animated content market via its ON kids family subsidiary, thus illustrating the pertinence of its entry on this fast-growing market.

The "Le Marché de l'Animation en 2017" (2017 animated content market) report recently published by the Centre National du Cinéma (French National Center for Cinema) highlights the dynamism of the animated content market, confirming the growing importance of the production of premium content, international exploitation and digital consumption in 2017.

It also helps emphasize the leading position of Method Animation (ON kids family) on this market, with volumes roughly double those of its nearest rivals.

Aton Soumache, President and CEO of ON kids family, says: "I am delighted with the success our productions are recording, thus reaffirming our leadership position on the animated content market with global recognition. Our recent merger with Mediawan will enable us to continue and accelerate this development strategy focusing on premium content with a strong international dimension, in the image of the Playmobil movie whose worldwide release is scheduled for the summer of 2019

Numerous successes of ON Entertainment ON Entertainment is the top-ranked producer of animated content for the 2013 -2017 period. With 172 hours of programs, ON Entertainment is well ahead of its rivals [ source: Le Marché de l'Animation en 2017, Les études du CNC (2017 animated content market; French National center for Cinema studies) p.51, june 2018 Confirmation of the popularity of the Miraculous series, the only series to be simultaneously among the Top 5 best audiences of 2017 (on TF1) and 5 most consumed programs via Video On Demand (on Netflix and TFOU Max) [ source: Le Marché de l'Animation en 2017, Les études du CNC (2017 animated content market; French National center for Cinema studies) p.51, june 2018 Having received the César award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2016 and the BAFTA Children's Award in 2017, The Little Prince is the highest-grossing French animated film over the decade from 2008 to 2017 [ source: Le Marché de l'Animation en 2017, Les études du CNC (2017 animated content market; French National center for Cinema studies) p.51, june 2018

Animated series and films: a high-potential market benefiting from many levers Strengthening of the weight of premium content, with almost 62% of volumes devoted to programs with a cost of over €700 thousand an hour, compared with 41% in 2016 and 35% in 2015. Substantial international demand for French productions: the leading exported genre of audiovisual material, in 2017 French animated films generated close to 84% of their box office figures abroad; Explosion in the consumption of children's programs on new media: more than 2 billion programs watched on catch-up TV in 2017, up 75% compared with 2015.



About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

