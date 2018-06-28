Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2017 28-Jun-2018 / 19:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE June 28, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (MMC Norilsk Nickel, Nornickel, the Company) SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2017 Moscow - Shareholders of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 28, 2018. The AGM approved the final dividend for the financial year 2017 in the amount of RUB 607.98 per ordinary share (approximately USD 9.87 at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of May 24, 2018, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the final dividend), totaling RUB 96.2 bn (approximately USD 1,562 mln at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of May 24, 2018). Taking into account the interim dividend paid for six months of 2017 (for a total amount of USD 600 mln) the total dividend distribution for the full year 2017 amounts to USD 2,162 mln. The AGM also elected the Board of Directors and the Internal Audit commission. The following Directors have been elected to the Board: · Gareth Penny · Andrey Bougrov · Sergey Barbashev · Alexey Bashkirov · Andrey Likhachev · Sergey Bratukhin · Artem Volynets · Marianna Zakharova · Stalbek Mishakov · Maxim Sokov · Vladislav Soloviev · Robert Edwards · Roger Munnings The following members have been elected to the Internal Audit commission: · Artur Arustamov · Georgiy Svanidze · Vladimir Shilkov · Anna Masalova · Elena Yanevich Additionally, the shareholders approved the annual report for 2017, RAS accounts, the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2017 and approved JSC KPMG as the auditors for 2018 RAS accounts and IFRS consolidated financial statements. The shareholders voted in favor of all the other items of the AGM agenda. AGM materials and voting results available on the company's web site: https://www.nornickel.com/investors/shareholders/general-meetings/agm_28-06-2 018 [1] This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: AGM TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5691 EQS News ID: 699987 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=00266389d04bbe674f7f30cb2e299041&application_id=699987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

