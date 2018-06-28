Kimball Electronics Vice President, Human Resources Julie Dutchess to Retire After 43 Years with the Company

JASPER, Ind., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:KE), announced today that Julie Dutchess, Vice President, Human Resources, will retire after nearly 43 years with the company. Ms. Dutchess started her career at the Jasper, Indiana manufacturing operation and held various positions of increasing responsibility before she was named Vice President, Human Resources in 2014.

"Throughout her career, Julie has worked tirelessly to help make Kimball Electronics an Employer of Choice, and her contributions to our global expansion into Asia and Europe over the past several years have been invaluable. We wish her all the best in this new phase of her life," stated Donald Charron, Chairman and CEO.

Jessica DeLorenzo has been named the new Vice President, Human Resources and will replace Ms. Dutchess effective June 29, 2018. Ms. DeLorenzo joined Kimball Electronics in 2015 and most recently held the position of Director, Organizational Development. Before joining Kimball Electronics, Ms. DeLorenzo held the position of Director, Student Services at Vincennes University since 2011.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Recognized with a reputation for excellence, Kimball Electronics is committed to a high performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics employees know they are part of a company culture that builds lasting relationships and global success for customers while enabling employees to share in the Company's success through personal, professional, and financial growth.

Kimball Electronics trades under the symbol "KE" on The NASDAQ Stock Market. Kimball Electronics is a global contract electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") company that specializes in durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. Kimball Electronics is well recognized by customers and industry trade publications for its excellent quality, reliability, and innovative service. From its manufacturing operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, Kimball Electronics provides electronic manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, which utilize common production and support capabilities to a variety of industries globally. Kimball Electronics is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

