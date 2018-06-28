Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today voted to adopt amendments to eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) requirements for operating companies and funds. The amendments are intended to improve the quality and accessibility of XBRL data.

The amendments, which will go into effect in phases, require the use of Inline XBRL for financial statement information and risk/return summaries. Inline XBRL has the potential to benefit investors and other market participants while decreasing, over time, the cost of preparing information for submission to the Commission. The amendments also eliminate the requirements for operating companies and funds to post XBRL data on their websites.

"The amendments are part of the Commission's continued efforts to modernize reporting and to improve the accessibility and usefulness of disclosures to investors, including our Main Street investors. The Commission will continue to monitor industry practices and market developments in disclosure technologies and ensure our rules adapt with the times," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "The amendments reflect the Commission's effort to use developments in structured disclosure technology to lower costs borne by filers and investors. I want to particularly thank Commissioners Stein and Piwowar who, over their tenures and in the interests of investor protection and efficient markets, have worked to ensure that information can be disseminated more quickly and more broadly through many historic and new channels."



FACT SHEET

Inline XBRL Filing of Tagged Data

SEC Open Meeting

June 28, 2018

Highlights

The amendments require the use of the Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL") format for the submission of operating company financial statement information and fund risk/return summary information and make related changes. Inline XBRL involves embedding XBRL data directly into the filing so that the disclosure document is both human-readable and machine-readable.

The amendments are intended to improve the data's usefulness, timeliness, and quality, benefiting investors, other market participants, and other data users. The amendments are also intended to decrease, over time, the cost of preparing the data for submission to the Commission.

While the amendments modify existing XBRL requirements, they do not change the categories of filers or scope of disclosures subject to XBRL requirements.

Inline XBRL for operating companies

Operating companies that are currently required to submit financial statement information in XBRL will be required, on a phased basis, to transition to Inline XBRL.

Phase-in: Large accelerated filers that use U.S. GAAP will be required to comply beginning with fiscal periods ending on or after June 15, 2019. Accelerated filers that use U.S. GAAP will be required to comply beginning with fiscal periods ending on or after June 15, 2020. All other filers will be required to comply beginning with fiscal periods ending on or after June 15, 2021. Filers will be required to comply beginning with their first Form 10-Q filed for a fiscal period ending on or after the applicable compliance date.



Inline XBRL for funds

Funds that are currently required to submit risk/return summary information in XBRL will be required, on a phased basis, to transition to Inline XBRL.

The amendments also eliminate the 15 business day filing period for risk/return summary XBRL data, so that the data will be more timely available to the public.

Phase-in: Large fund groups (net assets of $1 billion or more as of the end of their most recent fiscal year) will be required to comply two years after the effective date of the amendments. All other funds will be required to comply three years after the effective date of the amendments.



Website posting requirement elimination

The requirement for operating companies and funds to post XBRL data on their websites will be eliminated upon the effective date of the amendments.

Benefits of the Inline XBRL Technology