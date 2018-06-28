Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the regenerative medicines for Alzheimer's disease market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period for regenerative medicines for Alzheimer's disease

Regenerative medicines for Alzheimer's disease: Market overview

Alzheimer's disease is a chronic neurodegenerative disorder that worsens over time. It is the most common type of neurodegenerative disorder. It is responsible for 60%-80% of dementias. It affects the cognitive functions to the extent that the patients find it difficult to perform day-to-day tasks. It results in a progressive decline in cognition. One of the major causes of the disease is old age. However, studies have shown that people aged under 65 years could also develop Alzheimer's disease.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "One of the known causes of Alzheimer's disease is the overexpression of the tau protein, this leads to its accumulation in the neurons, causing neurofibrillary tangles. The tau accumulation interferes with the signaling pathway of the neurons, which causes difficulty with the cognitive functions."

Regenerative medicines for Alzheimer's disease: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the regenerative medicines for Alzheimer's disease market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, RoA (intravenous, intracerebral, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (gene and stem cell), targets for drugs under development (Tau protein, VLDLR and ApoER2, CYP46A1, Klotho, hTERT, ß-amyloid, and endosome), MoA (gene therapy and cell replacements), drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, and phase II), and recruitment status (not yet recruiting, recruiting, active not recruiting, and undisclosed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

