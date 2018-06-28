

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday he welcomes the recently announced meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling dialogue a 'sign of strength.'



'I welcome the upcoming meeting between President Trump and President Putin because I believe in dialogue,' Stoltenberg said as he arrived for a European Council summit in Brussels.



'Dialogue is not a sign of weakness, dialogue is a sign of strength,' he added. 'As long as we are strong, as long as we are united, we can talk to Russia.'



The comments from Stoltenberg come after the White House announced Trump and Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16th.



The White House said the two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues.



Calling holding talks with Russia 'totally in line with NATO policies,' Stoltenberg said the military alliance does not want a new Cold War.



The meeting between Trump and Putin will be held just days after a NATO summit in Brussels, where Trump is expected to continue his push for increased defense spending by other alliance members.



Stoltenberg acknowledged there are disagreements between NATO allies on different issues but expressed confidence Trump is committed to the alliance.



