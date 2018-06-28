Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Lightstone and InterMountain Management are delighted to announce the complete renovation of the Staybridge Suites Austin Northwest. The hotel, which opened in 2009 and was purchased by Lightstone in 2016 with plans to modernize the interiors, is now offering fully renovated suites and facilities.



The 80-suite upscale, extended-stay hotel is located in the vibrant northwest business area of Austin, on 183 US Highway North, just minutes away from Austin's "second downtown" near the Domain and the Arboretum area. Its unique location allows easy access to downtown Austin, Lake Travis, and the cities of Cedar Park, Round Rock, and Pflugerville.



"Austin is a dynamic, growing city and business travel continues to increase in the area's nearby tech corridor," said Lightstone President Mitchell Hochberg. "We're thrilled to provide visitors a hotel with the comforts and conveniences of home as they travel to Austin."



The hotel suites are attractively furnished with new mattresses, sofa beds, flat televisions, and fully-equipped kitchens with refrigerators, cooktops, microwaves, dishwashers, and coffee makers - everything guests needs to feel at home and comfortable.



With this makeover, Staybridge Suites Austin Northwest enhances its guests' experiences and continues to offer them a pleasant and productive stay. The newly-renovated public spaces feature a fully equipped media room with state-of-the-art furniture and a day-lit Great Room. Perfect for gathering and socializing, the Great Room showcases urban-inspired design and oversized windows. It is the lively heart of the hotel where everyone gathers for a morning coffee, a delicious hot breakfast, and the "Social Hour" where food, wine, and beer are served to recharge after a long day at work.



The stylish fireplace and pergola are the newest additions to enhance the guest outdoor experience. Adjacent to the outdoor heated pool and grills, it is the perfect place to enjoy the evening.



The hotel's fitness center offers state-of-the-art equipment which allows guests to maintain daily routines and healthy lifestyles while on the road. The property additionally provides a spacious, complimentary laundry facility for guest use. A well-stocked market provides guests with convenient solutions for late night cravings.



The 840-square-foot meeting space has a capacity of up to 50 people, and the new addition of a cozy boardroom is available to accommodate meetings and other private gatherings.



The daily shuttle is available to drop off and pick up guests from any location within a 5-mile radius. Available on weekends, guests can enjoy popular shopping nearby at The Domain and Lakeline Mall.



The Staybridge Suites Austin Northwest offers its guests everything they need to have a "Warm. Welcoming. Home-Like" experience. For more information, please click here or call 1-512-336-7829.



ABOUT LIGHTSTONE



Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Lightstone is active in 28 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With over 176 existing properties, Lightstone's $3 billion portfolio currently includes over 6 million square feet of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and 4,000 hotel keys. Lightstone also owns over 12,000 land lots across the country.



Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone continues to grow its development portfolio with approximately $2.3 billion dollars currently under development in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. For more information, visit www.lightstonegroup.com.



ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT



As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 75 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.



ABOUT STAYBRIDGE SUITES



Staybridge Suites is an innovative, all-suite hotel brand designed to meet the needs of extended stay guests seeking a warm sense of community in a home-like environment that is perfect for business, relocation and vacations. The Staybridge Suites brand continues to grow rapidly with 255 hotels open across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about the Staybridge Suites brand, visit www.staybridge.com.



Contact:

Susan Harnan

info@intermountainhotels.com



