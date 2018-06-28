

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Thursday, extending steep recent declines as traders weighed some disappointing U.S. GDP figures.



August gold down $5.10, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,251/oz. -- it was gold's fourth consecutive losing session.



A Commerce Department report showed weaker than previously estimated U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product increased by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous estimate of 2.2 percent growth. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump claimed the European Union was set up to take advantage of the U.S., exacerbting trade tensions that have been mounting all year.



Trump accused the EU of exporting products to the U.S. while refusing to import American products, which he argued is 'not free trade, that's stupid trade.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX