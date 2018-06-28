AeroVironment Stock Is En Route to Higher GainsTechnology has transformed our lives. Not only for civilians, but for soldiers at the borders as well. Drones are the latest examples of such ground-breaking technologies. Not only do they help in surveillance and precision targeting, but they also help minimize collateral damage in combat. And this is just one of the many applications of this technology.A leading player in this space is AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). The company is a major drone supplier for both military and commercial applications. Drones are basically flying robots. They are also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

