

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to surge Thursday amid a sudden plunge in US oil inventories.



Doubts over OPEC's ability to ramp up production have also catapulted oil prices.



At last check, WTI light sweet oil was up 90 cents to $73.64 a barrel, the highest since last November.



A strong dollar has put a cap on the recent advance, but analysts say oil is heading to $80 this summer.



The Energy Information Administration said U.S. oil inventories plunged 9.9 million barrels last week, confirming similar figures from the American Petroleum Institute.



A Commerce Department report showed weaker than previously estimated U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product increased by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous estimate of 2.2 percent growth. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



