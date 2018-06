WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Drugstore stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday following news of online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) agreement to acquire online pharmacy PillPack.



Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) have plunged by 11.1 percent, while shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS) are tumbling by 9.3 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.



