WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF MOUCTAR DIAKHABY TO FC VALENCE

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to transfer Mouctar Diakhaby to FC Valence for €15 million plus incentives totalling a maximum of €2 million and an earn-out on the capital gain connected with a future transfer, if any, from FC Valence.

Mouctar, a promising young international player, trained at the OL Academy and this interest in him demonstrates once again the quality of the Academy's training programme.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Mouctar and wishes him all the best at FC Valence.


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-53967-olg-280618-transfert-mouctar-diakhaby-gb.pdf

