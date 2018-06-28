OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF MOUCTAR DIAKHABY TO FC VALENCE

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to transfer Mouctar Diakhaby to FC Valence for €15 million plus incentives totalling a maximum of €2 million and an earn-out on the capital gain connected with a future transfer, if any, from FC Valence.
Mouctar, a promising young international player, trained at the OL Academy and this interest in him demonstrates once again the quality of the Academy's training programme.
Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Mouctar and wishes him all the best at FC Valence.
