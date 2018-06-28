Technavio has announced its pipeline analysis report on the atopic dermatitis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat atopic dermatitis.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Atopic dermatitis: Market overview

Atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema, is a non-contagious inflammatory skin condition. It is a chronic disease characterized by itchy dry skin, and on scratching, clear fluid may come out. AD patients are particularly susceptible to viral, fungal, and bacterial skin infections. The origin of AD is not exactly known. It is usually associated with elevated immunoglobulin E (IgE) levels.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forresearch on infectious and rare diseases, "The signs and symptoms of AD may vary widely among individuals. They include itching, which may be severe, particularly at night. The patient may face dry skin problem. Small, raised bumps may develop, which may leak fluid when scratched. At present, there are numerous drugs in various phases of drug development, targeting AD pathogenesis."

Atopic dermatitis: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the atopic dermatitis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, monotherapy/combination therapy, and undisclosed), RoA (topical, oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, oral/topical, and undisclosed), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, monoclonal antibody, biological, plant derived, steroid, peptide, and undisclosed), targets (interleukin (IL), PDE4, IgE, AK and SYK kinase, chloride channel, GATA3, ribosome, TNFR1, janus kinase (JAK), glucocorticoid receptor, OX-40, BET BD1, CRTH2, Kv1.3 potassium channel, TGF-ß1 and PGE2, TRPV1, G-protein, LXR, T-lympocyte, calcineurin, galectin-3, mesenchymal stem cell, TSLP, and undisclosed), MoA (anti-interleukin, immunosuppressant, anti-inflammatory, glucocorticoid receptor agonist, antioxidant, neurokinin antagonist, AK and SYK kinase inhibitor, anti- CemX, JAK inhibitor, PDE4 inhibitor, antimicrobial, LXR-agonist, G-protein modulator, OX-40 agonist, antibacterial, and anti-GATA3), and recruitment status (completed, recruiting, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, enrolling by invitation, and NA).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, more than 93% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of atopic dermatitis are monotherapy.

In case of topical RoA, the drug is administered on the skin. In the current pipeline, 45 molecules are for topical RoA.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries.

