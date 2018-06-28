

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk has been accused of using an image of a farting unicorn without copyright permission.



Tom Edwards created an image of a unicorn powering an electric car with its own fart in 2010 and put it on ceramic mugs. 'Electric cars are good for the environment because electricity comes from magic,' the mugs say.



Last year, Musk tweeted the image of the mug created by Edwards. 'Maybe my favorite mug ever,' Musk tweeted.



However, a month later, Musk tweeted a picture of the very same farting unicorn that appeared as a doodle drawn on a sketch pad found on Tesla's center console.



Edwards' lawyers claimed Tesla's appropriation of the farting unicorn was a clear copyright infringement.



Edwards told The Guardian that he's not seeking a ton of money. 'I love the fact that it's in the cars, but I just want them to do the right thing and pay me adequately for it,' he said. 'Elon Musk can be a hero for standing up for artists' rights.'



Edward's daughter tweeted, 'hey y'all Grimes' boyfriend ripped off my dad's art! this is a true story! what do you have to say for yourself @elonmusk ??'



Musk responded: 'We gained no financial benefit. Have asked my team to use a diff example going forward. He can sue for money if he wants, but that's kinda lame. If anything, this attention increased his mug sales.'



