The global laboratory shaker market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications. Laboratory shakers are increasingly used in applications such as chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, environmental and food sciences, clinical diagnostics, and eukaryotic cell culture. The use of laboratory shakers ranges from basic research to bioproduction.

This market research report on the global laboratory shaker market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the digital interface of laboratory shakers as one of the key emerging trends in the global laboratory shaker market:

Global laboratory shaker market: Digital interface of laboratory shakers

Laboratory shakers were available as an equipment with analog interface, but with technological advances, laboratory shakers with digital interface are becoming an emerging trend. The digital interface helps set the timer and the shaking speed. The digital shakers offered by a major vendor allow setting the shaker speed and operation time digitally with digital displays of speed and time values on the large three-digit LED.

"Digital shakers track time runs, continuity of usage, and revolutions per minute settings for improved test procedure repeatability. The non-stop optical motor provides instantaneous speed adjustment and instantly adjusts to weight load changes and unbalanced loads for reproducible results. A major vendor provides digital shakers that can be used in incubators and environmental changes," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on lab equipment.

Global laboratory shaker market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global laboratory shaker market into the following products (orbital and incubator), applications (microbiology and molecular biology), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The microbiology segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 48% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global laboratory shaker market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 37%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is anticipated to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

