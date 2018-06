WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) have shown a significant move to the downside during trading on Thursday, slumping by 6.6 percent. Earlier in the session, Chipotle hit its lowest intraday level in two months.



The sell-off by Chipotle comes amid news the restaurant chain plans to close up to 65 underperforming restaurants as part of a restructuring that will cost $115 million to $135 million.



