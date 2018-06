UNION (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly negative in late-day trading on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond is currently down by 3.9 percent.



Bed Bath & Beyond initially came under pressure after the home goods retailer reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates but an unexpected drop in same-store sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX