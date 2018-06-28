XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, August 2, 2018

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 28, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on August 1 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until September 2, 2018, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13681035. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,466 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Tavio Headley, +1-203-930-1602

tavio.headley@xpo.com (mailto:tavio.headley@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

