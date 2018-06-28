

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $57.31 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $31.78 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $1.10 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $57.31 Mln. vs. $31.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



