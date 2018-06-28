

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.14 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $9.79 billion from $8.68 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $9.79 Bln vs. $8.68 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX