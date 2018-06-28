

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Thursday said it will acquire Gatan Inc, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), for $925 million in cash. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.



Gatan is a manufacturer of instrumentation and software used to enhance and extend the operation and performance of electron microscopes. Gatan's technologies are used in materials science, electronics and life sciences to enable electron microscopy workflows.



Gatan is headquartered in Pleasanton, California with key manufacturing operations in Warrendale, Pennsylvania and has 320 employees globally. The business is expected to generate about $150 million in revenue for 2018.



Dan Shine, president of Thermo Fisher's Analytical Instruments business, said, 'Gatan has been a trusted supplier of components to the electron microscopy industry for many years, and we look forward to building on its strong reputation. Adding Gatan's technologies to our leading electron microscopy portfolio will enhance our customer offering by creating an integrated system that seamlessly connects microscope hardware, software and accessories.'



