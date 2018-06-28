Barclays notes the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve ("FRB") publication of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review("CCAR") results for Barclays US LLC (Barclays' US Intermediate Holding Company, the "IHC"), on 28 June 2018.

The FRB did not object to Barclays US LLC's capital plan under its first public CCAR, reflecting the strength of the IHC's capital position. Under both the FRB's and Barclays' company-run assessment of the supervisory severely adverse scenario, the IHC's projected capital ratios remained above regulatory minimum required levels across all nine quarters of the test.

Jes Staley, Barclays Group CEO, commented:

"This result serves as another demonstration of Barclays' track record of successfully responding to the evolving regulatory environment that all banks face. We look forward to ongoing dialogue with the Federal Reserve and our other regulators as we continually enhance our capital planning processes."

Barclays US LLC today published its own assessment of the supervisory severely adverse scenario, which can be found on the Barclays website at: https://www.home.barclays/barclays-investor-relations/investor-news/FED-filings.html

