The "General Industrial Coatings Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-depth reports focus on the top country markets worldwide for general industrial coatings and include detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The reports provide, by country, consumption estimates in both volume and value for general industrial coatings, with 2017 as the base year and forecasts to 2022.

The information in the reports is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Product Coverage

General Finishes: Toys, utensils, furniture panels, manufacturing/factory machinery, tools, decorative pieces, clothes, sports materials, bathroom fixtures, etc.

Coil Extrusion: Building, appliances, automotive components, cans, etc.

3C (Domestic appliances and consumer electronics): Refrigerators, dishwashers, boilers, ovens, microwaves, radiators, computers, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, etc.

Metal Packaging: Canned food, canned drinks, aerosols, paints, etc.

Road Marking: Road marking paints including thermoplastics.

Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes and Detailed Prices by Type of Resin & Application System (Country Trends 2011/2017 and Forecasts to 2022)

Segmentations and Price Breakdowns by:

Resin (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Application System (Radiation-Cured, Powder, Water-based, Solvent-based)

Key Topics Covered

General Industrial Coatings ES Coatings Background Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes Foreword General Industrial Coatings ES General Industrial Coatings ES General Finishes ES 3C ES Coil Extrusion ES Metal Packaging ES Road Marking

