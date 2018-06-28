The "Europe Advanced Ceramics Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe advanced ceramics market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$23.722 billion by 2023, increasing from US$16.416 billion in 2017.
Europe is home to many major players which augment the market growth. Moreover, continuous R&D and innovation further contribute to the market growth. In addition, the increasing environment sustainability regulation also contributes to the regional market growth. Expanding application of advanced ceramics will boost the market growth in years ahead.
This research study examines the Europe advanced ceramics market on the basis of various segments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report also analyzes key players in the Europe advanced ceramics market.
The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the Europe advanced ceramics market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Segments Covered
By Material
- Oxides
- Non-oxides
- Composites
- Type
- Monolithic Ceramics
- Composites Ceramics
- End-User Industry
- Aerospace and Defence
- Communication and Technology
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
By Country
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- Elan Technology
- CeramTec GmbH
- Oerlikon
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- CoorsTek Inc
