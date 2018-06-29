Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Flour Category -Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers procurement market intelligence insights on the procurement best practices and sustainability strategies to help category managers boost growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005771/en/

Flour Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer a comprehensive analysis of the current and future supply market scenario. They also offer insights into the major cost and volume drivers affecting the demand for flour across different regions.

"One of the best procurement practice for the buyers is to engage with suppliers that facilitate various flour tests, as it provides assurance about the quality of the flour," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, engaging with suppliers that have high innovation capabilities is one of the key category management strategies to enhance the quality of flour."

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the flour market.

Rising demand from the food and beverage industry

The rise in demand for whole wheat flour

The demand for bakery products

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Flour market

Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

To know more, download a free sample

Category Pricing Insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

To know more, download a free sample

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, download a free sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Dietary Fibers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Groundnut Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cardamom Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005771/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com