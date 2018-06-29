Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Flour Category -Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers procurement market intelligence insights on the procurement best practices and sustainability strategies to help category managers boost growth.
Our procurement reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer a comprehensive analysis of the current and future supply market scenario. They also offer insights into the major cost and volume drivers affecting the demand for flour across different regions.
"One of the best procurement practice for the buyers is to engage with suppliers that facilitate various flour tests, as it provides assurance about the quality of the flour," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, engaging with suppliers that have high innovation capabilities is one of the key category management strategies to enhance the quality of flour."
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the flour market.
- Rising demand from the food and beverage industry
- The rise in demand for whole wheat flour
- The demand for bakery products
Report scope snapshot: Flour market
Market Insights
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
Category Pricing Insights
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
Best Practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
