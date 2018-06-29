IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is proud to announce today its partnership with 10T Tech, an independent provider of eSIM services for acquiring and managing eSIM connectivity. By doing so, IDEMIA will extend its eSIM platform to a larger base of customers.

10T Tech will provide their customers with a world-class eSIM remote provisioning solution from IDEMIA. Furthermore, 10T Tech aims to optimize platform integration times and their customers can use both eSIM and eUICC Plug-in devices to enable rapid deployment across their whole subscriber base.

The IDEMIA and 10T partnership offers customers a quick, simple and efficient way of launching eSIM across their network in order to help them be ready for important new market opportunities. This will allow more customers to be part of the growing eSIM market, while more and more new devices are being announced by OEMs.

"We are very pleased that 10T Tech has selected IDEMIA's subscription management system. Our solution brings flexibility and is able to address any type of MNO and MVNO customers. At IDEMIA, we believe that eSIM technology should be available to the whole market to accelerate the adoption for the benefit of the entire ecosystem",says Fabien Jautard, EVP of IDEMIA's Mobile Operators Business Unit.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About 10T Tech

10T Tech Limited is a strategic partner to IDEMIA, providing its services in conjunction with IDEMIA's subscription management solution. It is a Hong Kong-based company that is bundling skills, know-how and experience in order to help operators around the globe prepare for widespread adoption of the embedded SIM by OEMs, with a particular focus middle market MNOs and MVNOs.

For more information, email info@10ttech.com

