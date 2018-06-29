sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.06.2018 | 03:13
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CIMON, World's First Autonomous, AI-Based Astronaut Assistant Heads to ISS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, Project CIMON (Crew Interactive Mobile Companion), the first autonomous AI-based assistant, will launch to the International Space Station. CIMON, whose AI was developed by IBM, will join ISS Commander Alexander Gerst as an astronaut assistant and will help him conduct scientific experiments for the mission "Horizons."

Kennedy Space Center, Florida - On June 29, Project CIMON (Crew Interactive Mobile Companion), the first autonomous AI-based assistant, will launch to the International Space Station. CIMON, whose AI was developed by IBM, will join ISS Commander Alexander Gerst as an astronaut assistant and will help him conduct scientific experiments for the mission

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712730/IBM_CIMON_hero_against_ISS.jpg

Contact:Angelena Abate - Angelena.Abate@ibm.com


© 2018 PR Newswire