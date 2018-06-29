

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the results of two open-label extension studies or OLE of Aimovig or erenumab in patients with chronic and episodic migraine, which will be presented at the 60(th) Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society in San Francisco. The data reinforce the established safety and efficacy profile of Aimovig in long-term use for patients with chronic migraine.



In addition, data will be presented from the longest running study of a CGRP therapy, demonstrating the long-term safety and tolerability of Aimovig in episodic migraine. Aimovig is the first and only FDA-approved treatment specifically developed to prevent migraine by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP-R), which is believed to play a critical role in migraine.



In the study in chronic migraine patients (15 or more migraine days per month), the primary and secondary endpoints were long-term safety and efficacy, respectively. The safety results after one year were consistent with the established safety profile of Aimovig in previous studies. The most frequent adverse events (AEs) were viral upper respiratory tract infection, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, arthralgia, and migraine.



The efficacy data showed sustained benefits up to one year. Compared to a baseline of 18.1 average monthly migraine days, patients taking Aimovig 140mg and 70mg (based on last dose received) respectively achieved a: ubstantial reduction of average monthly migraine days - 10.5 and 8.5 days; 50% or more reduction in monthly migraine days - 67% and 53%; 75% or more reduction in monthly migraine days - 42% and 27%; Migraine-free status (100% reduction) - 13% and 6%.



Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the U.S, Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.



