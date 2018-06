TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) said it cancelled plans to raise as much as 200 billion yen or about $1.8 billion in a public share sale, citing market instability fueled by U.S.-China trade tensions.



The Japanese company had planned to use the proceeds to purchase preferred stock and improve its finances. It also retracted a full-year report related to the sale.



