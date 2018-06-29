

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) has agreed to fund a total of US$211 million (BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda share) in financial support for the Renova Foundation and Samarco Mineração S.A. until 31 December 2018.



An amount of US$158 million will be used to fund the Renova Foundation to undertake the remediation and compensation programs identified under the Framework Agreement dated 2 March 2016 between Samarco, Vale S.A., BHP Brasil, and the Federal Government of Brazil, the States of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo and other public authorities. This amount of US$158 million will be offset against the Group's provision for the Samarco dam failure.



A short-term facility of up to US$53 million (BHP Brasil's share) will be made available to Samarco to carry out ongoing repair works, maintain Samarco's facilities and support restart planning. Funds will be released to Samarco only as required, and subject to achievement of key milestones.



