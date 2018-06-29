SAFEGUARDS | Hardlines NO. 090/18

On October 6, 2016, the European Parliament (EP) adopted Resolution of October 6, 2016 on the Implementation of the Food Contact Materials Regulation [1] (http://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?type=TA&language=EN&reference=P8-TA-2016-0384), Regulation (EC) 1935/2004 (the FCM Regulation) or commonly known as the Framework Regulation.

On June 19, 2018, the European Union (EU) published Resolution of October 6, 2016, in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU). This EP resolution, published under 2018/C 215/11 [2] (http://www.sgs.com/https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:52016IP0384&from=EN), acknowledges that the FCM Regulation establishes a solid legal basis for food contact safety but contains a number of important clauses for the need of a more effective piece of EU-wide legislation on these products. These include, inter alia, the following:

Adopting specific measures for 13 FCMs that are not harmonized at the EU-level. These are adhesives, corks, rubber, glass, ion-exchange resins, metals & alloys, paper & board, printing inks, silicones, textiles, varnishes & coatings, wax and wood.

Urging the European Commission (EC) to prioritize the drawing up of specific EU measures for paper & board, varnishes & coatings, metals & alloys, printing inks and adhesives

Conducting further research to prevent the migration of mineral oils from food contact paper and board materials

Considering substances used in the manufacture of FCMs and non-intentionally added substances (NIAS), including impurities from intentionally added substances and other substances resulting from chemical reactions, to be properly assessed

Ensuring better coherence between the REACH and FCM legislation, especially on substances that are carcinogenic, mutagenic or reprotoxic categories 1A, 1B and 2 (CMR substances), or substances of very high concern (SVHCs) under REACH. This is to ensure that harmful substances that are phased out under REACH are also phased out in FCMs.

Strongly urges the EC for a legislative proposal to strengthen the migration limits for lead and cadmium in ceramics

Supporting initiatives on research and innovation to developing new substances for FCMs that are demonstrated to be save for humans. Bisphenol S (BPS), however, should not be considered as a safer alternative to bisphenol A (BPA) as the toxicological profiles for these two substances may be similar.

Recommending that all FCMs, whether or not under specific pieces of harmonized legislation, are to be accompanied by a Declaration of Compliance (DoC)

Establishing mandatory labeling for nanomaterials in FCMs and for the composition of FCMs used for organic products and products for critical groups

Recommending the introduction of EU standards to test categories of FCMs for consistently throughout the internal market.

Imposing an obligation for all companies manufacturing or importing FCMs and articles to officially register their business activities.

The publication in the OJEU instructs its President to forward the resolution to the Council, the EC and Member States.

Next step:

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for food contact materials and articles for the EU market.

