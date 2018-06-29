

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOXA, FOX) announced that it has set July 27, 2018 as the new date for the special meeting of its stockholders to, among other things, consider and vote on a proposal to adopt the amended merger agreement with The Walt Disney Company and certain of its subsidiaries that was announced on June 20, 2018, which amends and restates the previously announced merger agreement between the Company and Disney.



Twenty-First Century Fox's board recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to adopt the Amended Disney Merger Agreement and the other proposals to be voted on at the special meeting.



As announced on May 30, 2018, 21CF established a record date of May 29, 2018 for its special meeting. 21CF had previously set a special meeting date of July 10, 2018, which it determined to postpone to a future date in order to provide stockholders the opportunity to evaluate the terms of Disney's revised proposal reflected in the Amended Disney Merger Agreement and other developments to date.



Under the Amended Disney Merger Agreement, if any event occurs that 21CF determines, after consultation with outside legal counsel, is reasonably likely to require under applicable law the filing or mailing of any supplemental or amended disclosure, 21CF may postpone or adjourn the special meeting of its stockholders to allow reasonable additional time for the filing, mailing, dissemination and review by its stockholders of any such disclosure prior to the special meeting.



