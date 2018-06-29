

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Friday after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen. Worries about trade tensions weighed on investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.59 points or 0.30 percent to 22,202.80, after rising to a high of 22,332.82 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Canon is adding 0.6 percent and Panasonic is up 0.3 percent, while Sony is losing more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent.



Sharp Corp.'s shares are rising almost 17 percent after the company said it has cancelled plans to raise as much as 200 billion yen in a public share sale, citing a volatile share market due to U.S.-China trade tensions.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.2 percent and Honda is lower by 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging higher by 0.1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing 2 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 2 percent despite crude oil prices rising to a three-and-a half-year high overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Rakuten is rising 4 percent, while Nippon Electric Glass and Fukuoka Financial are higher by almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing more than 7 percent, while Chiyoda Corp., Sumco Corp and Toto are lower by more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded to close higher on Thursday partly reflecting bargain hunting, with the Dow bouncing off its lowest intraday level in almost two months. The early weakness reflected lingering concerns about the global economic impact of the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and other major economies.



The Dow rose 98.46 points or 0.4 percent to 24,216.05, the Nasdaq advanced 58.60 points or 0.8 percent to 7,503.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.68 points or 0.6 percent to 2,716.31.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1 percent and the German DAX Index plunged by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to surge Thursday, rising to a three-and-a-half-year high amid a sudden plunge in US oil inventories. WTI crude rose $0.69 or 0.95 percent to $73.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



