Iprodione, 3-(3,5-dichlorophenyl)-N-isopropyl-2,4-dioxoimidazolidine-1-carboximide CAS # 36734-19-7, belongs in a group of dicarboximidic fungicides used for controlling fungi such as the Botrytis cinerea, Monilia, and Sclerotinia species in many fruits and vegetables, it is also used as a post-harvest agrochemical for seed treatment. This compound was introduced by Bayer CropScience, and commonly sold under the trade name Rovral. Even at low-level exposure, this residue may be associated with adverse health effects such as endocrine disruption, allergy and cancer. For this reason, the European Union (EU), Australia, China and Japan have established their own maximum residue limits (MRLs) for Iprodione to protect consumer health and ensure the safety of the food supply. Canada's MRLs are recently proposed and for all the treated food commodities[1] (http://www.sgs.com/https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/hc-sc/documents/services/consumer-product-safety/pesticides-pest-management/public/consultations/proposed-maximum-residue-limit/2018/iprodione/PMRL2018-14-eng.pdf) shown in Table 1.

To determine Iprodione residue in foods, it is usually extracted into organic solvents and cleaned up by using cartridge column packed with silica gel, magnesium silicate, amino propyl, or ion-exchange resin. After that, it is analyzed by gas chromatography (GC) or liquid chromatography (LC) coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS)[2] (http://www.crl-pesticides.eu/library/docs/fv/CRLFV_Multiresidue_methods.pdf), [3] (http://www.sgs.com/https://www.agilent.com/cs/library/applications/5991-2227EN.pdf).

This update has the potential to affect agricultural producers, food manufacturers and pesticide manufacturers. Any individual fruits and crops designated for Canada, must not have Iprodione residues in excess of the MRLs in Table1. To ensure compliance with food safety regulations, food producers should seek professional advice.

Table 1.Canadian maximum residue limits (MRLs) for Iprodione in crops

Common Name Food Commodities MRLs (ppm)1 Iprodione Grapes 10 Potatoes and all food crops (other than those listed in this item) 0.07

1ppm = part per million

