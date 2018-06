NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is shutting down its mobile video unit called Go90.



Go90, which was launched in 2015, has cost Verizon hundreds of millions of dollars in content costs and marketing expenses.



Go90 was a free, ad-supported streaming service that offered TV shows, films, and other media.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX