

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production decreased at a slower-than-expected pace in May, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in April. It was the first decline in four months.



Economists had expected a 1.0 percent fall for the month.



Shipments contracted 1.6 percent over the month, while inventories grew by 0.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 4.2 percent in May from 2.6 percent in April. The growth was expected to improve to 3.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX