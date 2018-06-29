

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer sentiment weakened in June largely on weak economic outlook, reports said citing survey data from market research group GfK, on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -9 in June from -7 in May. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at -7.



Another Lloyds Bank survey showed that the business confidence indicator fell to 29 in June from 35 in May. This was the lowest level this year.



Elsewhere, the growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry suggested that growth in the private sector slowed slightly in three months to June.



The balance of firms reporting a rise in output came in at +6 percent, down from +10 percent in the three months to May.



Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said, 'While our latest survey shows pace the growth slowed slightly in June relative to late Spring, we still expect to see healthier GDP growth in the second quarter overall compared with first quarter.'



The Office for National Statistics is set to release final first quarter GDP data. The ONS is expected to confirm 0.1 percent sequential growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX